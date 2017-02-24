Future is the hip-hop gift that keeps on giving. After releasing his fifth eponymously titled opus Feb. 17, he returns just one week later with his latest effort, HNDRXX. You can download the new release via iTunes and stream on

Where Future has more imagery of the street and the trapping lifestyle, HNDRXX is more introspective. For example, on his opening track "My Collection," he raps about a failed relationship and likely references his ex-girlfriend Ciara.

" fucked two rappers and three singers/She got a few athletes on speed dial," he raps on the track.

The former couple ended a custody battle over their son Future, Jr. in January. Ciara also married NFL quarterback Russell Wilson in 2016.

" s me opening up and just letting it all out so I could just move past it and certain things [I] don't have to speak on it again," Future said of the new album in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Beats 1.

On top of having one of the best grinds in music with his back-to-back releases, Future might also make history with Future and HNDRXX: Billboard predicts Future will likely debut at No. 1 on the March 11 Billboard 200 chart.

If Future's HNDRXX pushes enough copies to debut at No. 1 the following week, he would be the first artist to accomplish such an achievement on the Billboard charts. It would also give Future his third and fourth consecutive solo No. 1 albums. By including his 2015 surprise collaboration What a Time to Be Alive with Drake, his total number of top-charting albums would rise to five.

HNDRXX, which plays off Future's musical persona "Future Hendrix," brings along The Weeknd and Rihanna on this DJ Esco executive-produced project. On Instagram — and in an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Beats 1 — the rapper said he had been waiting for the right time to fully reveal his approach on HNDRXX.

Future has been aggressively promoting his albums as of late; following the release of Future, he put out videos for album cuts "Super Trapper" and "Draco."

View the full track list for HNDRXX below via Apple Music:

1. My Collection

2. Comin Out Strong (feat. The Weeknd)

3. Lookin Exotic

4. Damage

5. Use Me

6. Incredible

7. Testify

8. Fresh Air

9. Neva Missa Lost

10. Keep Quiet

11. Hallucinating

12. I Thank U

13. New Illuminati

14. Turn on Me

15. Selfish (feat. Rihanna)

16. Solo

17. Sorry

Mic has ongoing Future coverage. Please follow our main Future hub here.