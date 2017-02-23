The Conservative Political Action Conference is underway in Maryland, and the agenda for the four-day conference features... a clear agenda.
In no particular order, here's a partial list of some of the sessions CPAC attendees may enjoy this week:
• Fake Climate News Camouflaging an Anti-Capitalist Agenda – and What President Trump Plans to Do About It.
• Trigger Warnings & Safe Spaces: Campus Activism in a PC Age
• Hush: Abortion's Effects on Women the Pro-Choice Lobby Doesn't Want You to Know
• If Heaven Has a Gate, a Wall and Extreme Vetting, Why Can't America?
• Fake News and the Lame Stream Media
• Black Lives Matter, so why does the Left not support Law Enforcement?
• Armed and Fabulous: The New Normal
• "There Should Be a Law" Making Conservative Change thru Ballot Measures
• Facts, Not Feelings: Snowflakes, Safe Spaces and Trigger Warnings
