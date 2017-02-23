T Conservative Political Action Conference is underway in Maryland, and the agenda for the four-day conference features...

In no particular order, here's a partial list of some of the sessions CPAC attendees may enjoy this week:

• Fake Climate News Camouflaging an Anti-Capitalist Agenda – and What President Trump Plans to Do About It.

• Trigger Warnings & Safe Spaces: Campus Activism in a PC Age

• Hush: Abortion's Effects on Women the Pro-Choice Lobby Doesn't Want You to Know

• If Heaven Has a Gate, a Wall and Extreme Vetting, Why Can't America?

• Fake News and the Lame Stream Media

• Black Lives Matter, so why does the Left not support Law Enforcement?

• Armed and Fabulous: The New Normal

• "There Should Be a Law" Making Conservative Change thru Ballot Measures

• Facts, Not Feelings: Snowflakes, Safe Spaces and Trigger Warnings

Mic's Celeste Katz is on the ground at CPAC. Follow her on Twitter for the latest updates from the conference.