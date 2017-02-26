Ryan Gosling is up for a best actor Oscar at the 2017 Academy Awards. If he takes home the statue for his role in La La Land, it will mark the first time Gosling has won an Academy Award.

Ryan Gosling won a Golden Globe for his role in 'La La Land.' Source: Jordan Strauss/AP

In Damien Chazelle's Los Angeles-set musical, Gosling plays a jaded jazz musician stuck in the past who falls in love with a young aspiring actress, played by Emma Stone. For his performance as Sebastian, Gosling won the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy, and will compete against Denzel Washington, Andrew Garfield, Casey Affleck and Viggo Mortensen for the 2017 best actor Oscar.

Although he's never won before, Gosling was nominated for an Oscar in 2007 for playing a high school teacher with a drug problem in Half Nelson.

The Oscars airs at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Feb. 26 on ABC.

