Nadiya Hussain, a British Muslim woman, has made a name for herself since she was announced the winner of the Great British Bake Off's sixth series in 2015.

Two years later, Hussain will have her own food television program. Nadiya's British Food Adventure will be an eight-part series featured on BBC Two.

"Our country's regional cuisine is much more than tried and tested traditional dishes — there are quirky and clever food producers out there who are reinventing British food in unique and exciting ways," Hussain told BBC.

Nadiya Hussain poses for photographers in London, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015. Source: Frank Augstein/AP

After baking a cake for Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday in April 2016, Hussain hosted a two-part television series with BBC One. In The Chronicles of Nadiya, a pun riffing off the beloved C.S. Lewis' novel series The Chronicles of Narnia, Hussain travels to Bangladesh to explore her own culinary roots.

With her upcoming television series, Hussain gets to do the same while traveling through Great Britain, her home country, meeting with different cooks and chefs to explore new dishes and recipes. She will visit a different region of the country for each episode for her series.

"I can't wait to meet these local food heroes, to find inspiration in the most unusual food stories and unlikely ingredients and then come up with some brand new recipes in the kitchen, adding my own special twist," she said.