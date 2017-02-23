The worldwide witch community is mobilizing to resist President Donald Trump's agenda.

According to Extra Newsfeed, "magical groups" have been circulating a document with instructions for putting a spell on Trump at the stroke of midnight "on every waning crescent moon" until he's no longer president. The first mass spell will take place on Feb. 24.

To perform the DIY spell, participants need items such as an "unflattering" photo of Trump, a Tower tarot card, an ashtray or "dish of sand" and a "tiny stub of an orange candle." Real witches probably make their own, but store-bought is fine, too.

It's worth noting that the spell won't bring harm to Trump — only prevent him from doing harm to others.

Witches from 'Hocus Pocus' Source: Giphy

The witches who authored the spell said people can think of it "as more of a mass art/consciousness-raising project" not unlike the supposed 1967 exorcism of the Pentagon, which they say ended the Vietnam War.

If the spells don't succeed in ousting Trump, though, they promise it will at least relieve some anxiety and promote self-care — or, as they call it, "self-exorcism."

"Just performing [the spell] will result in a lightening of the spirit, an easing of tension and a banishing of the gnawing Trumpian egregore," they wrote. "And who doesn't need that?"