Coldplay meets up with the new school on their new collaboration with the Chainsmokers, called "Something Just Like This." You can listen to the new track below.

This is the EDM duo's biggest team up yet, as they've worked with mostly newcomers like Halsey on their hit "Closer" and their Grammy-winning song "Don't Let Me Down" featuring Daya. "Something Just Like This" will be on the Chainsmokers' debut album Memories: Do Not Open, which is due out April 7.

Working with Coldplay a dream come true for the Chainsmokers, based on tweets they sent out following their performance with the rock group on the Brit Awards . "Can't believe we just got to premiere our new song with @coldplay at the @Brits to play alongside these guys! We are shaking!!," the Chainsmokers' account tweeted.

Anything is possible!! @coldplay @brits #somethingjustlikethis

"Something Just Like This" lyrics

Below are the lyrics for the Chainsmokers and Coldplay's "Something Just Like This," via Genius.

[Verse 1: Chris Martin]

I've been reading books of old

The legends and the myths

Achilles and his gold

Hercules and his gifts

Spiderman's control

And Batman with his fists

And clearly I don't see myself upon that list



[Pre-Chorus: Chris Martin]

But she said, where'd you wanna go?

How much you wanna risk?

I'm not looking for somebody

With some superhuman gifts

Some superhero

Some fairytale bliss

Just something I can turn to

Somebody I can kiss



[Bridge: Chris Martin]

I want something just like this

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Oh, I want something just like this

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo



[Chorus: Chris Martin]

Oh, I want something just like this

I want something just like this



[Verse 2: Chris Martin]

I've been reading books of old

The legends and the myths

The testaments they told

The moon and its eclipse

And Superman unrolls

A suit before he lifts

But I'm not the kind of person that it fits



[Pre-Chorus: Chris Martin]

She said, where'd you wanna go?

How much you wanna risk?

I'm not looking for somebody

With some superhuman gifts

Some superhero

Some fairytale bliss

Just something I can turn to

Somebody I can miss



[Chorus: Chris Martin]

I want something just like this

I want something just like this



[Bridge: Chris Martin]

Oh, I want something just like this

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Oh, I want something just like this

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo



[Pre-Chorus: Chris Martin]

Where'd you wanna go?

How much you wanna risk?

I'm not looking for somebody

With some superhuman gifts

Some superhero

Some fairytale bliss

Just something I can turn to

Somebody I can kiss

I want something just like this



[Chorus: Chris Martin]

Oh, I want something just like this

Oh, I want something just like this

Oh, I want something just like this

Oh, I want something just like this

"Something Just Like This" is available to stream on Spotify and Tidal. The song is also available for purchase on iTunes.

