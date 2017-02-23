Coldplay meets up with the new school on their new collaboration with the Chainsmokers, called "Something Just Like This." You can listen to the new track below.
This is the EDM duo's biggest team up yet, as they've worked with mostly newcomers like Halsey on their hit "Closer" and their Grammy-winning song "Don't Let Me Down" featuring Daya. "Something Just Like This" will be on the Chainsmokers' debut album Memories: Do Not Open, which is due out April 7.
Working with Coldplay appears to be a dream come true for the Chainsmokers, based on tweets they sent out following their performance with the rock group on the Brit Awards Wednesday. "Can't believe we just got to premiere our new song with @coldplay at the @Brits to play alongside these guys! We are shaking!!," the Chainsmokers' account tweeted.
"Something Just Like This" lyrics
Below are the lyrics for the Chainsmokers and Coldplay's "Something Just Like This," via Genius.
[Verse 1: Chris Martin]
I've been reading books of old
The legends and the myths
Achilles and his gold
Hercules and his gifts
Spiderman's control
And Batman with his fists
And clearly I don't see myself upon that list
[Pre-Chorus: Chris Martin]
But she said, where'd you wanna go?
How much you wanna risk?
I'm not looking for somebody
With some superhuman gifts
Some superhero
Some fairytale bliss
Just something I can turn to
Somebody I can kiss
[Bridge: Chris Martin]
I want something just like this
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Oh, I want something just like this
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
[Chorus: Chris Martin]
Oh, I want something just like this
I want something just like this
[Verse 2: Chris Martin]
I've been reading books of old
The legends and the myths
The testaments they told
The moon and its eclipse
And Superman unrolls
A suit before he lifts
But I'm not the kind of person that it fits
[Pre-Chorus: Chris Martin]
She said, where'd you wanna go?
How much you wanna risk?
I'm not looking for somebody
With some superhuman gifts
Some superhero
Some fairytale bliss
Just something I can turn to
Somebody I can miss
[Chorus: Chris Martin]
I want something just like this
I want something just like this
[Bridge: Chris Martin]
Oh, I want something just like this
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Oh, I want something just like this
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
[Pre-Chorus: Chris Martin]
Where'd you wanna go?
How much you wanna risk?
I'm not looking for somebody
With some superhuman gifts
Some superhero
Some fairytale bliss
Just something I can turn to
Somebody I can kiss
I want something just like this
[Chorus: Chris Martin]
Oh, I want something just like this
Oh, I want something just like this
Oh, I want something just like this
Oh, I want something just like this
"Something Just Like This" is available to stream on Spotify and Tidal. The song is also available for purchase on iTunes.
