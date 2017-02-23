From The Simpsons to South Park to Rick and Morty, all the most celebrated adult cartoon shows have executed some of their best gags operating with a similar logic. Sometimes facing our culture's most pressing and controversial social issues head on is just a little too challenging, too upsetting. But do up a critique with cartoony metaphor and comedic bombast and you just might be able to get your audience to rethink subjects like racism, climate change or political corruption, without causing them to throw their dinner at the TV.

Cartoon television nails this form of satire, but it's not the only medium that executes these kind of sly coups. It's grown a bit passé since the days of Dead Kennedys and Frank Zappa, but cartoony satire still has its place in music. Thundercat's hilariously titled Drunk, the artist's highly anticipated third full-length studio album, proves it. It's one of the finest examples in recent memory of how to blend the hilarious and the sincere into an acrobatic musical work.

Over 23 tracks of blitzkrieg electronics-driven jazz and lighthearted R&B, the artist leans into Adult Swim-inspired hijinks and vaporwave aesthetics to tell some disarming stories about depression, police brutality and the unseen emotional toll the internet can take on its users. It offers a slew of playful and glossy instrumentals, a la the late Prince, and some of the most honest and comedic storytelling since the Mothers of Invention left the stage.

For those who got their invitations to Thundercat's electro jazz orgy late, the artist is essentially a Brainfeeder science experiment. Take the raw talent of jazz bassist Charles Mingus, mix in the irreverent comedic madness of Eric Andre and a touch of Frank Ocean's airy falsetto and you'll begin to see something like Thundercat take shape. In the past decade,

"I've always tried to hold true to what Erykah Badu and Flying Lotus told me: It has to come from an honest place," Thundercat revealed in a Red Bull Music Academy Daily interview, introducing Drunk. "I feel like it's a place that I've been in different ways, seen different angles of and it's been a bit inspirational, the drinking. It has its ups and downs and everything, but I felt like it showed the human side of what goes on behind things."

From the very start, the bottle offers a kind of portal to duck out of the bright headlights of reality. It's a "Rabbit Ho" so to speak, as Thundercat pronounces it on the album's opening track. Being high "as a kite" helps Thundercat buff the edge off of sad facts Thundercat sings on "Bus In These Streets." "I'm staring at the screen, watching the world go insane," he says. Pairing the lines with a lackadaisical glockenshpiel-heavy picnic melody only helps to turn up the surreality of the thoughtless, overexposed world.

Thundercat authors the same effect throughout the album — on the minute-long romp "Jameel's Space Ride," for one, mixing Black Lives Matter critiques into a sunny, sing-songy number about a bike ride: "I want to go ride/ I'm safe on my bike/ Except for the cops/ Will they attack?/ Could it be cause I'm black?"

He turns to space to find peace, a move straight out of the pages of Sun Ra, Parliament-Funkadelic and the afro-futuristic motherships they dreamed of. Similarly, on the party track "Drink Dat," a more positive companion to the somber lo-fit R&B of the album's single "Walk On By" featuring Kendrick Lamar: "Can't come down, we're too faded/ Way out in the stars/ She said 'Come to outer space.'"

The album constantly juggles this uncontrollable impulse to escape with the impulse to try to accept this is the way things are. Thundercat absurdly calls on Captain Planet for help on the "The Turn Down" — which features one of the experimental and effective rap verses Pharrell has ever spit — before ultimately accepting the world for what it is on the song's closer, which shares the same spacey riff as the intro to close the loop on the whirlwind of disorienting animated styles.

"Sometimes you're alive/ Sometimes you are dead inside/ With the time to read between the lines of life and death," Thundercat sings. "Sometimes it's okay/ Sometimes it's the worst thing ever/ Hopefully you work it off and get a DUI."

It's the only note the album could end on, after all its frenetic instrumentals, unrequited love songs and bittersweet odes to the bottle. It's a glimpse at Thundercat making peace with the album's artistic restlessness, which he was unable to pair down into anything less than 23 tracks, for some reason. What's a virtuoso to do, but wake up the next morning, brush their teeth, comb their beard ("Still feel weird") and try it again?

