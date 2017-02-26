The hotly contested Oscars race will come to a conclusion Sunday when the 89th annual Academy Awards airs live on ABC. Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony, which will be held at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood.

What time is the Oscars on?

The evening will kick off at 7 p.m. EST when the red-carpet festivities begin. A longtime tradition in Hollywood, the red carpet will welcome the ceremony's presenters and nominees, who will answer the seemingly inevitable questions about their clothing and share their hopes for the night. That will lead into the actual ceremony at 8:30 p.m. EST.

How do you watch the Oscars?

Cinephiles without cable may face a problem: No one can livestream without a cable subscription. The show will air in three places: ABC, the or the ABC app. The livestream on the ABC website and app can only be accessed with a cable login.

Who should you root for?

The race to the 2017 Oscars resulted in some anticipated competition, with the biggest battle easily between Hidden Figures and La La Land. Following the #OscarsSoWhite controversy in 2016, the nominees this year also include Viola Davis, who broke a record for the most nominations for a black actress, and Dev Patel, who is only the third Indian actor to receive a nomination. But even though 2017's ceremony will certainly be an improvement over previous years, the fight for diversity, both racial and sexual, is far from over.

Mic has ongoing Oscars coverage. Please follow our main Oscars hub here.