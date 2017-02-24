O is the best film released in 2016. Over seven dazzling hours, it charts the meteoric rise and fall of Orenthal James Simpson, the black football star and actor who was acquitted in the 1994 murders of his white ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

With the possible exception of Moonlight, no film this year — or perhaps even of the last 20 years — has rendered such a singular, complex and powerful portrait of black American life.

But OJ: Made in America will not win the Academy Award for best picture this Sunday. It wasn't even nominated in the category, nor for best director. It was nominated for just one Oscar: best documentary feature. eligible for awards in the non-documentary categories — including best picture, best director and best editing — not a single doc has been nominated for best picture since the academy started recognizing the medium in 1942.

Oscars politics are tricky. When it comes to best picture,

Documentaries — which are often conceived, developed and executed outside of this system — are a tough sell by this standard. OJ began as part of ESPN's 30 for 30 TV project — a series of nonfiction films commissioned, produced and aired on the sports network. and underwent a specially-tailored eligibility process to qualify for the Academy Awards, including being screened multiple times a day in select movie theaters across the US over the course of a week in May 2016, before its TV air date in June.

But OJ should've broken the mold. D

There's no reason why a film with more depth, scope, drama, characterization and pitch-perfect pacing than any other this year should be ignored in the best picture race simply because it's nonfiction.

When it comes to sheer craft and ambition, the film's TV origins prove to be a blessing rather than a curse. Its sprawling, episodic format is a perfect fit for the messy story that is Simpson's life. Television, of late, has opened doors to more ambitious storytelling opportunities than what's typically deemed tolerable for a theater-going audience to sit through.

This is the kind of formal innovation the academy should be embracing. OJ would be one of the least conventional best pictures in Oscars history, but it's one that would undeniably help the industry's credibility when it comes to rewarding quality, and showcase the academy's willingness to recognize something different. In light of and , . What a loss.