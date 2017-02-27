Emma Stone took home the 2017 Oscar for best actress, beating out Natalie Portman, Isabelle Huppert, Meryl Streep, and Ruth Negga.

Stone won the award for her rich performance in La La Land, where she played Mia, an aspiring actress who falls in love with Ryan Gosling's Sebastian, a jaded jazz musician. Although the award marks Stone's first Oscar win, she was nominated in 2014 for her supporting turn in Birdman.

In her speech, Stone thanked the other actresses nominated alongside her, La La Land director Damien Chazelle, and Gosling. Outside of La La Land, Stone has acted alongside Gosling in Gangster Squad and Crazy Stupid Love. Watch her best actress acceptance speech at the 2017 Oscars below:

Emma Stone gives emotional #Oscars speech: Statuette "a really beautiful symbol to continue on" my journey. https://t.co/vG5LjQdCo9 https://t.co/H3W542OEUD

