Education Secretary Betsy DeVos touted the rollback of former President Barack Obama's transgender bathroom guidelines for students across the country, saying during a speech a the Conservative Political Action Conference that the Obama era rules were "a very huge example of the Obama administration's overreach"

"To suggest a one-sized fits all, federal government approach, top-down approach to issues that are best dealt with and solved at a personal level and a local level," DeVos said.

@BetsyDeVosED on transgender bathroom guidelines: "This issue was a very huge example of the Obama administration's overreach." #CPAC2017 https://t.co/qHyK49XcsB

DeVos expressed no concerns about the lifting of the transgender bathroom guidelines during her CPAC speech, despite earlier reports that she initially had reservations about signing on to the changes, and was told she could either sign on or resign from her role in President Donald Trump's administration.

DeVos and Sessions had a disagreement over removing the protections over transgender rights. https://t.co/NmANNZEqsK

Aside from defending the new transgender bathroom rules, the CPAC speech appeared to be an attempt at a public relations boost for DeVos, whose confirmation nearly failed after a loud outcry from Democrats and teachers groups.

CNN commentator and Trump surrogate Kayleigh McEnany, who conducted DeVos' CPAC interview, lavished praise upon the newly confirmed education secretary.

"You want to unify the country and make real change," McEnany told DeVos. "I think there's even evidence of that."

CNN's @kayleighmcenany is now running a PR session for Betsy DeVos at #CPAC Embarrassing for CNN

President Trump just couldn't have made a better choice" @CNN commentator @kayleighmcenany says glowingly of @BetsyDeVos

McEnany closed the interview with yet another heaping of praise.

"President Trump just couldn't have made a better choice," McEnany said.