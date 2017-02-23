A South Carolina judge on Thursday set bond for Muhiyidin Elamin Moye, the Charleston Black Lives Matter activist arrested Wednesday for attempting to snatch a Confederate battle flag during a protest outside of a social justice event at the College of Charleston.

The set a personal recognizance bond of $2,382, which Moye would be required to pay if he doesn't show up for a court date, the Charleston Post and Courier reported. Erica Veal, a volunteer with BLM Charleston, told Mic in a phone interview that Moye would likely be released early Thursday evening.

Moye, who has used the last name d'Baha, was charged with disorderly conduct and malicious injury to real property, according to the Post and Courier.

Confederate flag "taken down" during reporter's live shot in Charleston. Talking about this on @WBTV_News at 11p https://t.co/vYBQDXDzyf

SLED, CofC Public Safety, @CharlestonPD on hand as Mihiyidin d'Baha is arrested chanting "KKK has got to go" https://t.co/Jmn945OBQX #chs https://t.co/r4A7Eyqndj

A now-viral video shows Moye, 31, leaping over a police barricade to grab a flag from a member of the South Carolina Secessionist Party. The group, which describes itself as a Confederacy heritage defense and political activism organization, opposed the lowering of the Confederate battle following the murders of black churchgoers by Dylann Roof at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in June 2015.

SCSP members were protesting near the College of Charleston event, titled "Tearing hatred from the sky," where activist Bree Newsome was speaking. Newsome was arrested in June 2015 after she climbed a flagpole to remove the Confederate battle flag that flew over a monument at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina.

Moye's , which raised the money through a bail fund, Veal said. The group has previously bailed Moye out for a disorderly conduct charge related to a demonstration at a North Charleston City Council meeting.

In court, Moye's attorney Cameron Blazer said Moye has "a long history of peaceable activism and protest" and is a low flight risk, the Post and Courier reported.

Although BLM Charleston is not an official chapter of the Black Lives Matter Global Network, according to its spokeswoman, Moye and other BLM supporters were active during community responses to the Emanuel AME shooting and the North Charleston police shooting death of Walter Scott in April 2015.