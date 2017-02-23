NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — White House insider reports would have it that Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus go together like cats and dogs — or perhaps Montagues and Capulets.

But President Donald Trump's top adviser and his chief of staff were more than happy to pal around on the stage at CPAC Thursday, slathering each other with praise as they played to the right flank of the conservative base.

Priebus, the former Republican National Committee chairman, allowed that he and the controversial former Breitbart boss are very different, but insisted they work well together.

In fact — awkward moments notwithstanding — the two practically fell over themselves trying to downplay a longstanding storyline about a Bannon-Priebus power struggle for dominance in the Oval Office.

Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus piled on the mutual praise at CPAC. Source: Susan Walsh/AP

"He is very dogged in making sure the promises that President Trump has made are the promises that we're working on every day," Priebus said of Bannon.

He also called Bannon "incredibly loyal" and "extremely consistent," nearly getting gushy in his accolades of his colleague.

"As you can imagine there are many things hitting the president's ear and desk every day," Priebus said. "Steve is very consistent and very loyal to the agenda and is a presence that I think is very important to have in the White House, and a very dear friend and someone I work with every second of the day and I cherish his friendship."

WATCH: A Conversation with @Reince, @StephenBannon, @mschlapp #CPAC2017

Bannon returned the favor.

"I can run a little hot on occasions and Reince is indefatigable. It's low-key, but it's determination," he said, going on to call Priebus focused, "very steady" and "unwavering."

Both men threw a few barbs in the direction of the mainstream media, which Bannon described as a "globalist" and "corporatist" impediment to the execution of the Trump agenda.

The MSM "better understand something - all of those promises are going to be implemented," Bannon says of Trump agenda #CPAC2017

Nonetheless, Bannon vowed, "all of those promises are going to be implemented."