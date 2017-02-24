After teasing the stylish summer collab earlier this week, Calvin Harris has released "Slide," his first single of 2017, featuring the reclusive Frank Ocean and Migos.

The disco bop is Ocean's first official feature since he released his mystifying Blonde in August 2016, and easily the most slick and accessible song he's done in nearly since the Channel Orange era. And Migos, well, Migos is on top of the world right now. Packing that much starpower onto a self-produced track is a hell of a way for Calvin Harris to rebound from the sobering Taylor Swift break up music he was making last year. It absolutely enters his name into the pool of the must-watch artists in 2017.

Listen to song below via Spotify.

CALVIN HARRIS // FRANK OCEAN // MIGOS

Harris shared the above detailed liner notes for the song Tuesday. They list Harris as the only producer, working a range of synths to craft the soulful jam. He's one of four writers, listed under his real name, Adam Wiles, alongside Christopher Breaux (Ocean) and Quavious Marshall and Kiari Cephus (Quavo and Offset from Migos). It's something he says he plans to do for all his 2017 releases, "so u can recreate my songs live in the comfort of ur own home," as he tweeted.

"All my songs in 2017 have been sonically designed to make you feel fucking incredible." Harris added in a series of tweets. "I'm making music to make your soul happy,"

Listen to via Apple Music or Spotify and see if "Slide" lives up to that promise.

Mic has ongoing music coverage. Follow our main music hub here.