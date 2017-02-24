NEW YORK — Thousands of demonstrators gathered in front of Stonewall Inn Thursday night to protest President Donald Trump rolling back protections for transgender Americans.

It was never about bathrooms. #stonewall #transrights h/t @david_films_nyc

In the description of the Facebook event for their protest, Rally organizers said they wanted to "make it clear that we will fight to keep protections for Trans and gender non-conforming people and students." Doing so, protesters signal their disapproval of Trump's decision to rescind an Obama administration guidance that told schools to allow students to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.

Protesters at Stonewall said their rally was about much more than bathroom access. They viewed Trump's move as an attempt to roll back rights for transgender Americans and an assault on the LGBT movement.

This is what the protest looked like:

Currently marching with hundred of people from the #trans rights rally at Stonewall. #claimyourrights https://t.co/zisGUxwanq

Protesters at Stonewall National Monument march against Trump's recent action against transgender rights. https://t.co/0JI43GYytn

2017 means skipping dinner between work events to #standupfightback #stonewall #transrights #granolabars4thewin

My favorite #Stonewall sign in lower right corner

Tonight I was honored to be at the #stonewall rally for trans youth and trans rights

Trans kids are kids. #transrights #stonewall

stonewall it's packed and I love it.

Organizers chose Stonewall for their protest nearly 50 years after the riot that cemented the bar's place in the annals of queer American history. On the night of June 28, 1969, a police raid spurred a clash between protesters and police. Many consider the incident the impetus of the LGBT rights movement in America.