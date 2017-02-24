After a week that saw the LGBTQ and immigrant communities shaken to their cores by moves of the Trump administration to roll back protections and ramp up deportations, protests have been set in a handful of U.S. cities. Some of them are preplanned and others have popped up within a day's notice.

But if you're looking for a major protest to join this weekend, Mic is rounding up a list of the nation's largest. Our list is by no means exhaustive.

Most notably this weekend, organizers in Chicago have planned a march to resist Attorney General Jeff Sessions' rescinding of an Obama administration memo that protected transgender students in schools with binary and gendered bathroom and locker room facilities. In Queens, New York, which is considered one of the largest and most diverse immigrant communities in the country, protesters will rally against the Trump administration's ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

Take a look below.

New York City

Queens Stands Together Rally

Sunday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Eastern, MacDonald Park

"Let us come together in MacDonald Park united for freedom and equality against bigotry, intolerance and hate. Queens epitomizes the multiculturalism of America. Our diversity strengthens, enriches and enlightens. Many in the community are quite fearful with reason but resilient in the face of adversity."

Queer and Trans Dance Party-Protest

Sunday, Feb. 26, 6 p.m. — 10 p.m. Eastern, Fifth Avenue, between 55th and 56th streets

"This peaceful protest is a celebration of our diversity, our strength, and our love, a declaration that even in the darkest times, we can come together and DANCE in the face of tyranny."

Chicago

Stand Up for Transgender Rights

Saturday, Feb. 25, 12 p.m. — 1 p.m. Central, at the intersection of Roscoe and Halsted streets

"The Trump administration continues on its path of intolerance and hate, and because of that we must all stand up together for all members of the trans community including those who consider themselves as gender non-conforming, cisgendered, bi-gendered, Two Spirit, intersex, cross-dressers, queer, non-binary, drag kings or queens, queer, questioning, as well as the GLB community. Trans folx of color are at particular risk due to the actions of the current administration. Minorities are at risk under this administration, and this is why we must unite, we must march!"

Latinxs Against Trump Protest

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m. Central, 55 North Michigan Avenue

"This protest is definitely open to ALL Latinos no matter where you are from. Chicago has a very large Latino community and we need to come out in solidarity with each other. It is also open to all people of color. Just come out and show your love and support for immigrants and everyone Trump has spoken badly about...We won't only be protesting just Trump, but we will be protesting immigration, workers rights and the U.S. taking advantage of immigrant workers, etc."

Know of other protests in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. or Atlanta? Send tips to aaron@mic.com.