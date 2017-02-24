P Donald Trump's popularity reached a new low this week, as several polls show that Americans continue to disapprove of his job performance after having been sworn in.

A Quinnipiac University poll, released on Wednesday, shows that 55% of voters have a negative view of the Trump administration — the worst rating since he took office. This is an uptick from a similar poll by Quinnipiac released on Feb. 7, when 51% of Americans viewed Trump's performance unfavorably.

The same poll collected voters' opinions on Trump, revealing that 55% see him as a dishonest person with no good leadership skills; 53% believe that he "does not care about average Americans" and 60% say he does not share their values. In addition, 58% believe that he's dividing the country, compared to just 38% who believe he's doing more to unite the nation.

"President Donald Trump's popularity is sinking like a rock," said Tim Malloy, Quinnipiac University Poll's assistant director. "He gets slammed on honesty, empathy, level-headedness and the ability to unite. And two of his strong points, leadership and intelligence, are sinking to new lows. This is a terrible survey one month in."

What other polls are saying

Trump's popularity is reaching new lows. Source: Paul J. Richards/Getty Images

The latest poll from NBC News/SurveyMonkey also paints a grim outlook for Trump. In the crucial bloc of voters under the age of 30, 67% widely disapprove of Trump's job performance, while those over 65 years old are split — 50% approve and 48% disapprove of his work. While 51% of whites approve of the Trump administration, communities of color overwhelmingly disapprove of his job performance, with 75% of African-Americans, 67% of Hispanics and 66% of Asian-Americans having unfavorable views of the president.

Likewise, a McClatchy-Marist poll released Thursday found that 58% of Americans said Trump's conduct makes them feel "embarrassed," and 49% of those surveyed disapprove of his job, compared to 41% of those who approve. "With President Trump's first month in office behind him, his shaky standing with voters, overall, reflects the appointments and actions which have largely been directed at his base," said Lee M. Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion.

Meanwhile, FiveThirtyEight collected 18 surveys that show different rates of popularity for Trump. Taking all 18 surveys together, Trump has an average of 50% disapproval rate, compared to a 45% approval rate.