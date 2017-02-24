T reunion of the Love Actually cast for Red Nose Day has inspired a joyous response from fans of the divisive movie. , named Red Nose Day which will be helmed by Love Actually director Richard Curtis. The film will catch up with the characters in 2017, 14 years after the movie's release.

The reunion was announced by British broadcaster Emma Freud, who confirmed that Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Bill Nighy, Keira Knightley, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Olson, Marcus Brigstocke, Andrew Lincoln, Martine McCutcheon and Moniz will all participate in the short film for the charity telethon.

ok - big announcement... Richard is reconvening the cast of Love Actually for this year's comic relief and is making #rednosedayactually

Notable names missing from that list are Kris Marshall, Laura Linney, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Martin Freeman and Emma Thompson. Alan Rickman, who played Harry in the romantic film, died in January 2016 of cancer, and Thompson, who played his wife, said it is "too sad and too soon" to participate in the reunion.

"It's too soon. It's absolutely right because it's supposed to be for Comic Relief, but there isn't much comic relief in the loss of our dear friend really only just over a year ago," she told the Press Association.

Filming has already begun, and photos were released showing Neeson, Brodie-Sangster and Olson shooting a scene outside.

will air during the Red Nose Day broadcast on March 24 on BBC1 in the U.K., and on NBC May 25 in the United States.

Red Nose Day raises money and awareness to help children living in poverty around the world.

