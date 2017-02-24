I to recent injuries, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of 540,000 Little Tikes swings that were sold between Nov. 2009 and May 2014. The swings were sold at Wal-Mart, Toys R Us and the Little Tikes website, along with other nationwide retailers, for approximately $25.





The Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug 'n Secure Pink toddler swing Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug 'n Secure Pink toddler swings, which have a T-shaped restraint and yellow ropes on the sides, were recalled due to a fall hazard, as the swing seats are prone to cracking or breaking. The CPSC says there have been 140 reports of the swing breaking and 39 injuries, including two broken arms.

Swings affected by the recall will have the model number 615573 molded on the back of the swing seat. In addition, affected swings will have a molded date code stamp on the back of the swing in which the inner arrow points to the numbers 10, 11, 12 or 13. If the inner arrow points to the number nine and the outer circle is stamped with 43 or a higher number, it is also included in the recall.





The date code stamp on a swing affected by the recall Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The company can be contacted by phone at 888-284-1903 or online through the product recall page on the company's website.