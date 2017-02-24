Unwitting audience members at the Conservative Political Action Conference waved Russian flags emblazoned with President Donald Trump's name as Trump delivered a speech Friday before the gathering of conservative activists.

CPAC staffers moved quickly to gather up the flags, but not before reporters in the audience snapped photos and posted them to social media.

Crowd at CPAC waving these little pro-Trump flags that look exactly like the Russian flag. Staffers quickly come around to confiscate them.

A section of people in the back of #CPAC2017 waving Russian flags -- a staffer just came and demanded they all be handed over.

The flags appeared to be passed out by a protester, who shouted "you're fascist" as he was removed from the ballroom, according to a reporter in the audience.

Spotted: the dude who was handing out the Russian Trump flags just shouted "You're fascist!" and got escorted out. #CPAC2017

Trump — who has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin — is facing multiple reports that staffers on his presidential campaign had contact with Russian spies during the election.

He is also facing backlash over his now-former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, who was forced to resign after he misled about conversations he had with a Russian diplomat about U.S.-imposed sanctions over Russia's alleged meddling in the presidential election.

Democrats are demanding a congressional investigation into Trump and his administration's Russian ties.