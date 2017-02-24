On Thursday night, Caitlyn Jenner broke what some thought was a too long silence when she released a video condemning Trump's Wednesday night move to lift Obama's historic Title IX guidance meant to protect transgender children from discrimination in public schools.
Despite being known for holding some heavily anti-LGBTQ views, the Republican Party still counts Jenner as one of its supporters. In March 2016, Jenner declaring that she wanted to be Ted Cruz's "trans ambassador" during the Republican primaries. A month later, Jenner switched allegiances and took a shot at Cruz for supporting North Carolina's controversial HB2 law while using the women's restroom at Trump Tower in New York.
Given Jenner's support for Trump, people were not willing to stand with her when she called Trump out on Thursday night.
One of the most vocal critics of Jenner was transgender media personality TS Madison, who went on a 15-minute rant that ended up going viral on Facebook and Twitter.
"Miss Cailtyn, Imma need you, for the love of God and for all things holy and unholy, all things natural and unnatural, to sit your motherfucking ass down," Madison said.
While Jenner was getting read online, trans actress Angelica Ross shared why telling Jenner she was wrong is so important.
"I would've never stepped my game up if the girls didn't read me," Ross wrote.