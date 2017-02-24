At the 89th annual Academy Awards there is one film nominated for more awards than any other: La La Land. Damien Chazelle's original musical, which stars Oscar-nominees Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, was nominated for a record-tying 14 Academy Awards. The question, though, is: How many will it win?

Should La La Land come away with every award it is nominated for, it would capture the most wins by a single movie in Oscars history, passing Ben-Hur, Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, each of which have 11 wins. It is highly unlikely La La Land will win all 14 of its nominations, but it still very well could, and probably will, collect the most awards on Oscar Sunday.

So, should we expect La La Land to dethrone Ben-Hur, Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, cementing its place in Academy Award history? Let's see which categories La La Land is seen as the favorite to win (the following is based off of Gold Derby's aggregation of expert picks as of this .

Best picture

'La La Land' is favored to win best picture at Sunday's Oscars. Source: Ben Stansall/Getty Images

La La Land should go home with the biggest prize of the night. La La Land is the clear favorite to take home best picture. How much of a favorite? 29 of 30 experts on Gold Derby have predicted La La Land to win, with the only holdout going with Moonlight. No matter what happens on Oscar Sunday,should go home with the biggest prize of the night. After wins at the Golden Globes, Directors Guild Awards and Producers Guild Awards,is the clear favorite to take home best picture. How much of a favorite? 29 of 30 experts onhave predictedto win, with the only holdout going with

Best director

When the Oscars are all said and done, La La Land's Damien Chazelle should be the youngest best director winner in Academy Award history. Chazelle has taken home all the major awards prior to the Oscars, so it should come as no surprise that 28 out of the 30 experts on Gold Derby have sided with the La La Land director. Again, holdouts are with Moonlight and director Barry Jenkins.

Best actress

La La Land is also favored to take home at least one acting award.Gold Derby's experts agree, with 25 out of 30 siding with the La La Land actress. Elle's Isabelle Huppert has the support of four experts, while Jackie's Natalie Portman has one vote. is also favored to take home at least one acting award. Emma Stone's wins at the Screen Actors Guild awards and British Academy of Film and Television Arts make her the overwhelming favorite on Sunday.experts agree, with 25 out of 30 siding with theactress.'s Isabelle Huppert has the support of four experts, while's Natalie Portman has one vote.

Best cinematography

Linus Sandgren looks to take home the Oscar after his BAFTA win. Source: Joel Ryan/AP

La La Land's Linus Sandgren is currently favored to win Academy Award for his work on the original musical. He has won Lion's Greig Fraser, 28 out of the 30 experts on Gold Derby are still predicting a win for La La Land. 's Linus Sandgren is currently favored to win Academy Award for his work on the original musical. He has won several big awards heading into the Oscars, including the BAFTA. And while he lost out on the American Society of Cinematographers award to's Greig Fraser, 28 out of the 30 experts onare still predicting a win for

Best costume design

While the momentum may be on the side of Jackie's Madeline Fontaine following her win at the BAFTA Awards, the experts on Gold Derby still give the edge to La La Land's Mary Zophres 15 to 12, respectively.

Best film editing

This category seems to be more of a lock, with 28 of 30 experts on Gold Derby predicting a win for La La Land's Tom Cross. Cross won the same award in 2015 for his work on Whiplash, which was also directed by Damien Chazelle.

Best production design

This category appears to be a runaway win for La La Land as well, with 27 out of 30 experts on Gold Derby siding with David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco. The duo recently won at the Art Directors Guild Awards.

Best original score

Justin Hurwitz seems to be a lock to win for his 'La La Land' score. Source: Rachel Murray/Getty Images

It should not be much of a surprise that La La Land is nominated for, and expected to win, best original score. After all, it is all about the music. How sure a thing is a win for Justin Hurwitz's score? All 30 experts on Gold Derby have him taking home the gold.

Best original song

La La Land is Gold Derby, 27 of the 30 experts have La La Land's "City of Stars" taking the prize, with many seeing the runner-up as the film's other original song, "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)." is nominated twice in this category, and is seen as the clear favorite to win. On, 27 of the 30 experts have's "City of Stars" taking the prize, with many seeing the runner-up as the film's other original song, "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)."

Best sound mixing

While La La Land is not expected to win sound editing, the experts on Gold Derby are predicting a win for mixing — yup, there is a difference. When this category has its time to shine, expect to hear Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow have their names called.

