At the 89th annual Academy Awards there is one film nominated for more awards than any other: La La Land. Damien Chazelle's original musical, which stars Oscar-nominees Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, was nominated for a record-tying 14 Academy Awards. The question, though, is: How many will it win?
Should La La Land come away with every award it is nominated for, it would capture the most wins by a single movie in Oscars history, passing Ben-Hur, Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, each of which have 11 wins. It is highly unlikely La La Land will win all 14 of its nominations, but it still very well could, and probably will, collect the most awards on Oscar Sunday.
So, should we expect La La Land to dethrone Ben-Hur, Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, cementing its place in Academy Award history? Let's see which categories La La Land is seen as the favorite to win (the following is based off of Gold Derby's aggregation of expert picks as of this writing).
Best picture
Best director
When the Oscars are all said and done, La La Land's Damien Chazelle should be the youngest best director winner in Academy Award history. Chazelle has taken home all the major awards prior to the Oscars, so it should come as no surprise that 28 out of the 30 experts on Gold Derby have sided with the La La Land director. Again, holdouts are with Moonlight and director Barry Jenkins.
Best actress
Best cinematography
Best costume design
While the momentum may be on the side of Jackie's Madeline Fontaine following her win at the BAFTA Awards, the experts on Gold Derby still give the edge to La La Land's Mary Zophres 15 to 12, respectively.
Best film editing
This category seems to be more of a lock, with 28 of 30 experts on Gold Derby predicting a win for La La Land's Tom Cross. Cross won the same award in 2015 for his work on Whiplash, which was also directed by Damien Chazelle.
Best production design
This category appears to be a runaway win for La La Land as well, with 27 out of 30 experts on Gold Derby siding with David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco. The duo recently won at the Art Directors Guild Awards.
Best original score
It should not be much of a surprise that La La Land is nominated for, and expected to win, best original score. After all, it is all about the music. How sure a thing is a win for Justin Hurwitz's score? All 30 experts on Gold Derby have him taking home the gold.
Best original song
Best sound mixing
While La La Land is not expected to win sound editing, the experts on Gold Derby are predicting a win for mixing — yup, there is a difference. When this category has its time to shine, expect to hear Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow have their names called.
