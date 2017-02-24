It's hard to believe there's been 12 seasons of The Voice, but the NBC reality singing competition series is still a loved show, and from the looks of the latest performance from the judges — it seems like it's a drama-free environment too.

Season 12 coaches Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton gathered around a makeshift living room and sang a cover of TLC's beloved "Waterfalls."

It's a warm, low-key cover that sees the coaches taking on different verses, harmonizing and rapping. They also look like they really get along too.

The Voice has already been picked up for season 13 and will premiere. Miley Cyrus will return as coach, coming back after sitting out on season 12. She last coached in season 11.

