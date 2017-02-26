In the battle for queen of rap, Remy Ma just came out swinging.

After Nicki Minaj used her bars on "Make Love" to take a few shots at Bronx native Remy Ma, Ma shot back at Queens native Minaj in a seven-minute no-holds-barred diss track called "ShETHER."

Ma opens the track by taking a few shots at Minaj's famously ample butt.

"Talking 'bout bringing knives to a fight with guns/ when the only shot you ever took was in your buns," Ma raps. While rapping about Minaj's ass, she also implies that Minaj's butt implants popped, forcing her to stop having sex with Meek Mill, leading to the dissolution of their relationship.

Remy Ma also insinuated Minaj only hangs out with Drake and mentor Lil Wayne because she needs them to ghostwrite her raps.

Eventually, Remy Ma turns to Minaj's several beefs and Minaj's perceived lack of street cred. She brought up Minaj's beefs with Taylor Swift, her iconic VMAs callout to Miley Cyrus and her American Idol-era feud with Mariah Carey.

"How are you on the VMAs acting like you hood?

Way across the stage, talking 'bout 'Miley, what's good?'

That's Hannah Montana, she was always happy

You only fronted on Mariah cause Mariah don't carry

Tried to disrespect cause Taylor wasn't Swift enough."

Minaj responded to the diss track on Instagram with a clip of Beyoncé calling Minaj the queen of rap and wanting to collaborate with her.

Check out the entire seven-minute dragging below. And make sure your wig is securely glued to your head before you press play.