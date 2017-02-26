If you didn't hear yesterday, Bronx rapper Remy Ma fired the shot heard 'round the world at superstar rapper Nicki Minaj in her epic seven-minute diss track, "ShEther."

The track laid down rumor after rumor about Minaj's butt, her relationships with several prominent hip-hop figures and even called into question whether she uses a ghostwriter on her raps.

Though Minaj is generally beloved online for both her raps and her distinct brand of feminism, Remy Ma's bars made everyone #TeamRemy, at least temporarily.

Footage of Meek Mill on his way to tell Remy Ma all of Nicki Minaj's business

Mariah Carey listening to Remy Ma drag Nicki Minaj to filth

Here is a synopsis of #Shether for those of you haven't heard it. Remy to Nicki Minaj: https://t.co/MVh3LBk96t

Nicki Minaj: *writes a small verse about Remy Ma* Remy Ma: *comes for Nicki's entire existence*

nicki minaj blew a 28-3 lead

Nicki Minaj fans in denial that she was bodied today! ???????? Remy killed her. She's dead and buried...CASKET!!

When I heard Remy Ma diss Nicki Minaj #SHETHER https://t.co/uLLXIMKzBM

How Meek Mill met Remy Ma to tell all Nicki Minaj Tea

how many bars did you have on that Nicki minaj diss track? remy ma:

Y'all are really too quick! Wikipedia says Remy Ma killed Nicki Minaj already lmao ????????

Dropping a 7 minute diss about the neighbor who dug up my flowers last year

Remy Ma smiling in a mugshot after shooting her friend twice, and Nicki stans think she hard for yelling at Hannah Montana 300ft away.

Mariah Carey in her limo listening to #shETHER https://t.co/GTNooEAL8S

Nicki today.

Homemade videos about the beef made their way online, as well.

Y'all done made the Remy Ma VS Nicki Minaj #SHEther into a First 48 episode ???????????????????????????????? https://t.co/YAmabBU6Ov

A prayer for @NICKIMINAJ https://t.co/fQNkA9NfqM

Some people were torn about which rapper to side with, however.

me:STOP WITH THE GIRL ON GIRL HATE! *Remy ma and nicki beef* me: https://t.co/l9WE8u9XrV

When you like Nicki Minaj but you also like Remy Ma https://t.co/C5wIIOkmVD

Even the post-diss-track fallout garnered Twitter attention. After the track dropped, rather than fight with Remy Ma directly, Minaj went after rapper Trey Songz, who Remy Ma said Minaj had previously slept with.

Twitter users were quick to point out that Minaj had seemingly run out of things to say to Remy.

Nicki Minaj 4 hours in the studio

nicki minaj had no problem constantly coming for iggy azalea but when it's remy ma she on mute https://t.co/zezpJNidni

Given that President Donald Trump has made Twitter a place ridden with anxiety, thank you Remy Ma for making it enjoyable, even if it was only for a few hours.

And don't let this beef distract you from the real problems, y'all.

Don't let Remy ma and nicki minaj distract u from the fact that the ACA is being repealed and millions won't have health insurance

