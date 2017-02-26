Bill Paxton, the film star best known for starring in action-adventure films like Aliens, Twister and The Terminator as well as the HBO series Big Love, died recently of complications from surgery, People reported on Sunday.

Paxton, a Texas native, was 61. He is survived by his spouse, Louise Newbury, and two children, James and Lydia Paxton.

Here's Bill Paxton at 8 outside the Hotel Texas in Fort Worth waiting for JFK. Heck of a story from a hell of a guy: https://t.co/a197fyWNd1

"A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker," Paxton's family said in a statement. "Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."