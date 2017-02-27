Well, at least now we know who the belle of the 2017 Oscars ball is.

Arriving in an elaborate Elie Saab gown featuring a mesh top and bedazzled skirt, it's clear Janelle Monáe did not come to play.

Janelle Monáe arrives at the 2017 Oscars. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe arrives at the 2017 Oscars. Source: Jordan Strauss/AP

Sticking to her favorite black-and-white palette, Monáe looked like Cinderella from the 22nd century. And she looked happy AF about it, too.

"Your first Oscars and you're crushing it," red carpet cohost Michael Strahan told Monáe in reference to her show-stopping gown.

Monáe didn't skimp on her hair, either, wearing a crown of gold that made her look like a Greek goddess.

Janelle Monáe arrives at the 2017 Oscars. Source: Jordan Strauss/AP

Fittingly, Twitter erupted at the first sight of her.

Y'all. Janelle Monae looks so good. It's not fair. #Oscars #ERedCarpet

The first red-carpet appearance to make six homosexuals gasp simultaneously: Janelle Monáe.

that dress is literally ART and @JanelleMonae is breathtaking ???????????? https://t.co/h5xaJIfo7t

Her look was dramatic. It was stunning. It was interesting. It was art.

I need a high res image of Janelle Monae's #Oscar dress so I can zoom in and study it like Google Maps

Will this be the one to beat? We're betting on it.

