Be it the Grammys, the Oscars or any awards show performance, there's a little-known rule that if something can go wrong, it will go wrong. It's all about persevering. At the 2017 Oscars, Moana star Auli'i Cravalho showed the world how to carry on with style when things get weird.

Following a brief rap intro from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cravalho took the stage at the 2017 Oscars to perform the nominated song "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's Moana. Cravalho stunned, nailing the vocal leaps while a cadre of flag-waving dancers ran around behind her.

At one point, one of those flags whipped Cravalho in the head as she sang. She pushed through without breaking her note, though, and a great cheer went up all over Twitter.

bonk https://t.co/SbcanJDJXz

Auli'i Cravalho got hit in the head while singing at the #Oscars & still killed it. I, on the other hand, am still in PJs at 6:20pm #Moana

props to the Moana girl for killing it even when she got hit the head with the flag ????????

Auli'i Cravalho is a pro when the flag hits her in the head. #Moana #Oscars https://t.co/W9ivgOyvma

Written and produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, "How Far I'll Go" is one of five finalists for best original song. If Miranda wins, he'll receive coveted EGOT status, having already earned three Tony Awards, two Grammys and an Emmy.

Miranda faces tough competition from La La Land, which has two songs in the best original song category and received a record-tying 14 nominations overall.

Watch Cravalho's full performance below:

How Far I'll Go, Moana. feat. Auli'l Cravalho & @Lin_Manuel #Oscars https://t.co/3yW9ZVQe8B

