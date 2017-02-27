While stars like Ruth Negga and Lin-Manuel Miranda walked the 2017 Oscars red carpet wearing blue ribbons in support of the American Civil Liberties Union, Emma Stone decided to show her support of another organization that also stands at odds with the Trump administration: Planned Parenthood.

At the top of Stone's golden Givenchy gown, right beneath her left strap, Stone wore a Planned Parenthood pin, which looks like two "P"s intertwined.

Emma Stone Source: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Squint and you'll see it.

Emma Stone Source: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Emma Stone looking good in a Planned Parenthood pin at the #Oscars! #IStandWithPP

Before the red carpet, Brie Larson posted a clearer picture of the pin.

On Twitter, many were thrilled with Stone's support of Planned Parenthood, an organization under near-constant threat of defunding by Republicans in Washington.

Emma Stone is wearing a Planned Parenthood pin on her dress (and she looks phenomenal and she's going to win). AMAZING.

Emma Stone rocking a Planned Parenthood pin on the red carpet ????????? #Oscars

Emma Stone looking absolutely STUNNING & repping Planned Parenthood at the #Oscars ?????????

Applause to all of the celebs working their first amendment rights like Emma Stone who is wearing a planned parenthood pin! YGG!! #Oscars

In addition to Stone, actress Dakota Johnson wore the pin on her handbag.

Both Emma Stone and Dakota Johnson have planned parenthood pins for the Oscars amazing!!!!!!

This isn't the first time Stone has used fashion to take a stand against Trump. In October, Stone posed in what she called her "Don't grab my pussy bow" blouse, a nod to Melania Trump famously wearing a pussy bow blouse to two presidential debates. Stone paired hers with a Hillary Clinton pin, too.

Between Stone taking a stand for Planned Parenthood and stars like Negga and Miranda donning the ACLU ribbon, the 2017 Oscars red carpet stands as one of the most political to date.

