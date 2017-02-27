Before awarding the Oscar for best documentary feature to OJ: Made in America, Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe brought the real figure behind Hidden Figures onto the Academy Awards stage on Sunday.

Katherine Johnson, the NASA mathematician who inspired the events in Hidden Figures, offered her thanks as the audience gave her a lengthy standing ovation.

The entire moment, as some people said on Twitter, was the epitome of #BlackGirlMagic.

