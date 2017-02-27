The third film in the DC Extended Universe, Suicide Squad, joined Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in being generally maligned by critics. Still, despite a 26% on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie starring Will Smith and Margot Robbie went on to earn more than $745 million worldwide, enough to convince Warner Bros. to green-light a Gotham City Sirens spin-off.

But that's not all the DC film accomplished.

At the 89th annual Academy Awards, Suicide Squad finally earned some artistic recognition, beating out fellow nominees Star Trek Beyond and A Man Called Ove for best makeup and hairstyling. You read that right, Suicide Squad is now an Oscar-winning movie.

Like the first two films in the DCEU, Suicide Squad has remained divisive among fans and critics. As such, fans and critics have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions on Suicide Squad's Oscar win, many of them pointing out the films that have fewer awards.

Here are a few of the reactions:

now known as the Academy Award winning Suicide Squad

Ladies and gentlemen, A DCEU movie has now an Oscar #Oscars #SuicideSquad

Suicide Squad has the same amount of Oscars as Leo HOW IS THE OKAY

Guys I'd just realized, Suicide Squad won more Oscars than The Force Awakens.

Still got a ways to go, but just remember that for a short time tonight, the Oscar count was: La La Land - 0, Suicide Squad - 1 #Oscars

Suicide Squad absolutely does not deserve that makeup award fight me

Suicide Squad now has as many Oscars as Pulp Fiction. #Oscars2017

As it currently stands, Suicide Squad has 100% more Oscars than La La Land. #Oscars

If Suicide Squad can win an #Oscar with a 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, then my future is looking pretty good..

