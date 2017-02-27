While presenting the award for animated feature film at the 2017 Oscars alongside Hailee Steinfeld, Mexican actor Gael García Bernal slammed President Donald Trump's proposed border wall. Bernal's message was succinct, but powerful.

"As a Mexican, as a Latin American, as a migrant worker, as a human being, I'm against any form of wall that wants to separate us," Bernal said.

@GaelGarciaB: "I'm against any form of wall that wants to separate us" #Oscars https://t.co/HH0QKDjilC

Bernal has previously spoken out against Trump's border wall when discussing his 2015 film Desierto. The film follows Bernal's character — a Mexican migrant worker who is attempting to cross into America when he is hunted down by an American vigilante played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

"It is far bigger, the unity that exists, than what somebody can do as a president," Bernal told the Daily Beast in December. "The only problem is that his discourse can create problems, of course. It can create the empowerment of certain people that feel that they have to take matters into their own hands, and that's really the problem. That's what Desierto really exemplifies."

The Twitterverse praised Bernal's unifying message in what has — thus far — been a politically-charged awards show.

Not only is @GaelGarciaB one of the greatest actors,but he is now speaking out against the wall! Amazing. #NoWallNoBan l

GaelGarciaBernal just gave a beautiful little interstitial comment on actors as migrant workers. #NoWall #Oscars

I'm against any form of wall that separates us." @GaelGarciaB at the #Oscars, a Mexican neighbor speaking for many American citizens, too.

As a Mexican, as a Latin American, as a human being. I'm against anything that would build walls to divide us. @GaelGarciaB bravo!!

Mic has ongoing Oscars coverage. Please follow our main Oscars hub here.