Jimmy Kimmel is having a little trouble pronouncing some people of color's names during the show. An even bigger problem? He's putting the joke on them.

During the Oscars telecast, Kimmel used his airtime during several segments to poke fun at the name of Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, as well as the name of his newborn child. He also made fun of the name of an Asian tourist who was part of one of the show's comedic interludes.

Really over Kimmel's unfunny shtick of mocking "different" names of POC. Do better. #Oscars

So Jimmy Kimmel doesnt think Korean names are real names but thats not surprising #Oscars https://t.co/C2cNoEXIkr

mmm loving this bit where jimmy kimmel makes fun of people's names if they don't sound typically white

What's your name?" "Patrick." "See, that's a name" https://t.co/BLmFtoTHw7

PEOPLE'S NAMES ARE NOT JOKES YOU RACIST ASSHOLE oh my GOD why has Kimmel gone back to this well more than zero times?! #Oscars

I love name jokes about black and brown folk, another reminder white people can't read

to me, kimmel is an unusual name, but you don't see me going on and on about it.

oscars Awards Winners: Treat foreign people well! Don't build walls! Jimmy Kimmel: Your names don't sound American. What the fuck are you?

Jesus Christ Kimmel can you stop making fun of people's names, these people aren't even the famous ones

what a fun night of a white man making fun of other people's "weird" names

Me not understanding why making fun of people's names is suddenly cool:

Kimmel is always gross, but constantly showing his ass about people's names just exemplifies it.

Did @jimmykimmel just MOCK someone's name (Yulyari?) on national tv for not being a more mainstream American name (like Patrick)?! #Oscars

Kimmel's slighting people of color's names at the Oscars continues an unfortunate trend of mocking people of color at award shows. 2013 Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis had to correct people who either mispronounced her name or tried to call her "Annie" rather than tackle it.

Orange Is the New Black's Uzo Aduba has spoken out against people trying to slight her because of her name. In an interview, Aduba told the story of her mother who refused to allow her to change her Nigerian name when people couldn't pronounce it.

"I went home and asked my mother if I could be called Zoe," Aduba — whose full first name is Ozuamaka — told the Improper Bostonian. "I remember she was cooking, and in her Nigerian accent she said, 'Why?' I said, 'Nobody can pronounce it.' Without missing a beat, she said, 'If they can learn to say Tchaikovsky and Michelangelo and Dostoyevsky, they can learn to say Uzoamaka.'"

Given the continued racial bias people of color face for having names that don't "sound white," this might not be the best material for Kimmel.

