This is John Cho. He's pretty easy on the eyes.

Aside from smoldering good looks, Cho also has the chops to helm gut-busting comedies like the Harold & Kumar franchise and action-packed films such as Star Trek.

However, despite his objective greatness, Hollywood still doesn't give Cho the attention he deserves. But if Tinseltown executives perused Twitter during Cho's appearance on the Oscars stage, they'd quickly realize he's beloved among fans and could be a box-office headliner.

I love reading everybody's tweets about John Cho. Dear Hollywood: people want to see more Asian actors in leading roles.

Please give me the Leslie Mann-John Cho romantic comedy I didn't realize I needed.

john cho is so hot i need to go lay down

John Cho and Leslie Mann in my remake of Romancing The Stone but he's the prissy novelist and she's the adventurer. #Oscars

So funny! Great job, @JohnTheCho & @lesliemann ! #scitechawards #oscars

I nominate John Cho and Leslie Mann to host next year's Oscars.

John Cho and Leslie Mann need to make a movie together. They are hilarious & have a lot of chemistry. #Oscars #bgnoscarswatchparty https://t.co/1ippnOOI8Y

Okay, a comedy with John Cho and Leslie Mann please. #Oscars

Joke's on us because the Science and Tech Awards really did look more fun. Plus, John Cho. #Oscars

Wait. Did we go to space?" I love you, John Cho! #OSCARS! https://t.co/weYWqdbK6Q

IN A JUST WORLD JOHN CHO WOULD BE ON EVERY SCREEN EVERYDAY ALWAYS

And hey, mythical Hollywood executive reading this — this isn't the first time the public has clamored for more Cho. In May, the Starring John Cho website reimagined some classic and popular movie posters by casting Cho in each film's lead role.

William Yu, who created the poster series, previously told Mic he was "tired of hearing that a role can't be played by an Asian actor because people 'just don't see it.'"

Yu said he started the photo series to help people see what it looked like to have Cho in a starring role.

Here are a few examples:

@TheJayestEver Us too. Standing by... #StarringJohnCho

SEBASTIAN: This is the dream! It's conflict and it's compromise, and it's very, very exciting! @LaLaLand #StarringJohnCho

John Cho as Mark Watney in The Martian? I'd see it! #starringjohncho

Hollywood, this is a no-brainer. Cast. John. Cho.