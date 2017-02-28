Gordon Ramsay isn't famous for being a chef. Sure, he's the first Scottish chef to win three Michelin stars and, despite his fame, maintains an impressive roster of Ramsay-branded restaurants across the globe, but the man's cooking isn't what made him the highest-earning chef in the world.

Nope, to earn an annual salary of $60 million, you have to be a personality unlike any other, and Ramsay has established himself as a foul-mouthed, egregiously forward yet somehow still charming chef who has won the hearts of a gaggle of international fans.

With more profanities and insults up his chef's jacket than television credits (several seasons of Hell's Kitchen, Masterchef, Kitchen Nightmares and more stack up on his resume), Ramsay has earned himself yet another credential to add to his ever-growing list of personal accomplishments: Twitter troll.

Those not lucky enough to compete on a reality competition judged by the harsh, sweaty, swear-spewing Ramsay are sadistically asking for their cooking criticisms on Twitter. And Ramsay happily delivers. Missed some of Ramsay's best Twitter burns? We've rounded them up for you.

Cremated chicken

my roast chicken ????what u think? @GordonRamsay

Your suppose to roast the chicken not take to the crematorium https://t.co/y39HQRFmiP

Ramsay could use a copy editor though...

Granny panties sandwich

What do you think about our school lunch, pulled pork sandwich @GordonRamsay

Looks like you pulled it out from my great grandads underwear..... https://t.co/JMx0oDvXFE

Granddad Ramsay stored food in weird places, but OK.

Poop humor

Hey Gordon. How about giving my cheese egg mayo toast a spot on your restaurant menu. @GordonRamsay

Looks like the inside of my grand dads colostomy bag https://t.co/D9YGdx4Bm1

That description is enough to put you off food — any food.

Rude RSVP

@GordonRamsay you are welcome to join us.

No thanks https://t.co/3wjs9hodNA

They probably didn't even want Ramsay there anyway — he'd ruin the mood.

Hopeless cafeteria

@GordonRamsay How can my school lunch improve?

Shut it down ! https://t.co/txuL2QrC04

Is Betsy DeVos Ramsay's social media intern?

Hideous foot puns

@GordonRamsay What do you think of my Buffalo wings?

I'm more worried about your bon app-a-feet.... disgusting, seriously? https://t.co/luXKvMkYhV

What's wrong with sitting back with your feet up to enjoy a plate of wings?

Not into the trends

what do you think of this rainbow bagel?? @GordonRamsay

Is that a dog chew Jordan ? https://t.co/oaD9o8e3l3

Sure, rainbow bagels look like toys, but this is actually pretty impressive if some amateur made it.

Parenting lessons

@GordonRamsay my friend made this cake for her son's birthday. Please rate it. It's a lemon cake with blueberry compote filling

Looks good, 5yr olds don't like lemon peel, next time use a micro plane and lightly zest the top.... https://t.co/7jNFWzaRr2

Good call though on the sour cake for kids.

Pasta confusion

@GordonRamsay would you like to try some of my penne arrabbiata

Ps Darren that's called spaghetti..... https://t.co/iOG5VZ1nPz

That's just embarrassing.

Toxic noodle soup

@GordonRamsay pretty sure this is the best poached egg in a noodle soup you will see all day!

Looks like toxic scum on a stagnant pool https://t.co/3Rf6s62Rgk

That soup was supposed to be the best!

Backhanded compliment award

@GordonRamsay slaved over this for hours! How's my dinner looking mr ramsay?

Congratulations I've never seen eggs that dry !!! https://t.co/n7iTL5VwKs

No comment on the pineapple meat?

Ageist

@GordonRamsay the portion is small but what do you think?

John your rice looks older than me..... https://t.co/45kGTJGqwI

Sadly this is a restaurant dish.

Trump inspired

@GordonRamsay how do my empanadas look

Sad https://t.co/IPdLlLspgS

Does Ramsay have a political career ahead of him?