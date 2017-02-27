Although an official announcement about the new Batman game won't be coming until March 8, we may already know what to expect. A leak on Reddit from may offer an early first look at the new Batman Arkham game, allegedly titled Batman: Arkham Insurgency.
Although the thread itself has been locked by moderators and the information in it removed, several outlets, including What Culture, have already run with the info provided by the leak.
According to coverage of the defunct thread, the game has been in development since 2014 and takes place three years after the events of Batman: Arkham Origins. It's believed to be coming out in November 2017, but the employee who initiated the leak didn't rule out the possibility of it being delayed either.
Read on for more info, but be warned that this article may continue some spoilers about the alleged game. If you want to go into Batman: Arkham Origins you should turn away now.
Batman: Arkham Insurgency leaks: Gameplay information, characters, villains and more
According to coverage of the leak on PlayStation Universe, Batman and Robin will be playable characters in the new game, with Dick Grayson (not Damien Wayne, which was previously rumored) donning the green speedo as the Boy Wonder once again.
Villains for Batman: Arkham Insurgency supposedly include Two-Face, Riddler, Maxie Zeus, Killer Moth and Anarky, but according to Gamepur the main villains for the game will be Owlman and the Court of Owls. In order to take on these new threats, the purported WB Montreal employee leaked that combat has been improved, especially for 1-on-1 fights, and there will be real, genuine boss battles.
Batman: Arkham Insurgency leaks: Fast travel, allies and world map
According to the leak, Batman: Arkham Insurgency will take place in a new, coastal area of Gotham that will be the same size as the three islands from 2015's Arkham Knight. Additionally, players will be able to get inside many more of the world's buildings and use fast travel to get to both Wayne Manor and the Batcave. They'll enlist the help of Lucius Fox, Alfred and Barbara Gordon along the way.
The Batmobile's battle mode has also apparently been scuttled, but the car itself will remain in the game. The former WB Montreal employee revealed that vehicle combat will be done mostly in the form of chase sequences, using the Batmobile's speed and firepower to rain down destruction on slower vehicles.
Although it bears repeating that none of this information is verified and that we'll still have to wait until March 8 for the official announcement from Warner Brothers. The next week just got a lot more interesting as fans of the series wait to see whether this anonymous tipster is the hero Gotham needs, or the trickster it deserves.