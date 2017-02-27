Like Last Week Tonight's John Oliver, perhaps you are wondering why daylight saving time is still a thing. As Last Week Tonight showed in a March 2015 segment, it is proven that daylight saving time does little to save energy or help farmers' activities —as it was originally intended. Instead, it can cause car accidents and work-related injuries weeks after the time change.

Yet again, the U.S. and about 70 other countries across the globe are ready to set the clocks forward.

When does daylight saving time start?

Get ready for that spring forward. Source: Charles Krupa/AP

Unless you live in Arizona, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands or American Samoa, get ready to set your clock forward on Mar. 12 at 2 a.m. Many electronic gadgets — from computers to smartphones — automatically change the time accordingly.

While daylight saving time grants us one more hour of sunlight at the end of the day, a petition online asks U.S. Congress to end this practice: "It's an antiquated practice that only aggravates people," the petition states. "As it is Arizona, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands and America Samoa do not participate in this practice."

Others states have had mixed reactions. According to the Star Telegram, Texans are filing a proposal to their state capitol to end daylight saving time. One local representative has received about 80,000 emails, texts and calls from Texans in recent years to take matters on this issue, the paper reported.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin state lawmakers decided not to proceed with eliminating daylight saving time, according to the Green Bay-area ABC affiliate WBAY. Republicans representatives Samantha Kerkman and Michael Schraa introduced a bill early February to end the practice, but constituents adamantly rejected the idea on social media, WBAY reports.

Similar reactions can be found on Twitter, where users agree that daylight saving time should be eliminated.

I think we should try to convince @realDonaldTrump to cancel daylight savings time. Feel like he'd fall for it.

Make America Better. END DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME.

@realDonaldTrump Please abolish the Uniform Time Act of 1966. End Daylight Saving Time!

But others thank the heavens for daylight saving time.

Daylight saving time starts March 12th, thank god.

I honestly can't wait for daylight saving time ??????