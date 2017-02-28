In Ohio, a draconian legal exception allowing for certain forms of marital rape remains on the books. The current law says that, so long as there's no force or threat of force involved, sexually assaulting your spouse doesn't technically count as rape.

Democratic state Rep. Greta Johnson is trying to change that — with little help from her Republican colleagues.

On Friday, Johnson a version of House Bill 234 — legislation she first introduced in 2015 that would lift the current exceptions to the state's definition of rape. At the time, the bill died in committee, lacking bipartisan support. And

State @RepGretaJohnson's #Ohio bill outlawing marital rape gets no GOP support, again https://t.co/4fkuZs4z9T

Johnson, who worked as an assistant prosecutor in Summit County, emphasized how pressing it is to fill the legislative gap that allows some marital sexual abuse to go unpunished.

"As a former prosecutor," she told the Journal, "I would argue that you could still try to prosecute under the forced rape statute, but unfortunately drugging and raping your spouse in Ohio is not illegal."

O

In Ohio, in some instances,it's legal to sexually assault your spouse. You read that right. Keep reading. https://t.co/m5xY42sv4k

Just as before, it will prove difficult for Johnson to push the bill through to a vote without the support of her GOP colleagues.

One reason Republicans in the Ohio House of Representatives contested the legislation , was because of a clause that would have eliminated the 20-year statute of limitations on sexual assault and rape cases; Johnson reportedly believes that rape should be adjudicated similarly to murder, a crime that has no statute of limitations.

Nonetheless, in hopes of giving the bill a better shot, Johnson has removed the stipulation and focused on the central problem of marital rape.

Brad Miller, spokesperson for House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, told the Journal there's a chance the bill could still receive support from across the aisle, citing another bill e that's earned a GOP sponsor.

Johnson told the Journal that, as a prosecutor, she's had a firsthand look at how damaging sexual assault is for victims — which is why she feels so strongly about this cause.

"I've always called rape murder of the soul. It changes people in fundamental ways. Nobody will ever be the same," she said. "The only thing [my clients] wanted was something I could never offer, which is the day before [the rape] happened."