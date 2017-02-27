After former secretary of labor Tom Perez won a narrow victory over progressive Congressman Keith Ellison in Saturday's race for DNC chair, some people are once again trying to get progressives to abandon the Democratic party.

Because no political fissure is complete these days without a good 'exit' portmanteau, they're organizing under the hashtag #DemExit.

What's #DemExit all about?

Early use of the hashtag dates back to the Democratic primary battle between Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton.

At the time, a contingent of disillusioned Sanders supporters and Democratic party critics attempted to start a movement to encourage progressive Democrats to leave the Democratic Party and support third party candidates like the Green Party's Jill Stein. After the election, some Clinton supporters blamed Stein voters for the election loss — though as Vox's Tara Golshan pointed out, those allegations are not backed up by the numbers.

Even though there was no mass exodus from the Democratic Party or progressive rebuke of the Clinton campaign, some people refused to give up on the idea of #DemExit.

These are the three groups who have been most the most active in agitating for Democratic Party departures:

Draft Bernie

Earlier this year, organizers officially launched the group Draft Bernie for a People's Party — an effort to try and draft Sanders into a new political party known as the "People's Party," that would compete with the Democratic Party for progressive support. The group was founded by Nick Brana, former Sanders campaign's National Political Outreach Coordinator. Brana also worked for Our Revolution, the grassroots group that grew out of the Sanders Campaign.

Brana began making the case for a third party led by Sanders shortly after the election. In a piece for the Huffington Post, he said the party would "adhere to Bernie's high standards of integrity and refuse donations from corporations, billionaires, super PACs and dark money groups. A party of, by and for the people."

Draft Bernie, which has no affiliation with Sanders or Our Revolution, used the DNC election as an opportunity to try and push progressives to get on board with #DemExit.

