O , leaders of historically black colleges and universities gathered at the White House. In pictures captured from the event, they stood around the Oval Office desk, with President Donald Trump smiling broadly in the middle of it all, looking like a kid on his first day of school.

But it's not Trump, for once, or any of these leaders that people can't seem to stop talking about.

It's Kellyanne Conway, sitting with her legs tucked under her, taking on a wide stance, like you would if you were to sit in the middle of a child's or around a campfire.

Kellyanne Conway checks her phone as President Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges pose for a group photo in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 27, 2017, in Washington, DC. Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

Kellyanne Conway on the couch in the Oval Office Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

Does she have on shoes?

Kellyanne Conway takes a picture of President Donald Trump with leaders of historically black colleges and universities in the Oval Office of the White House, on Feb. 27, 2017, in Washington, DC. Source: Pool/Getty Images

Indeed, she does. They appear to be nude high heels. (See that heel sticking into the cushion of the couch?)

Initially, it really just looks bizarre. A woman so informally sitting — with shoes on — on the Oval Office couch, while dozens of well-dressed people stand looking on.

You can almost tell by the faces of the HBCU members that something is just ... off.

Kellyanne Conway takes a picture of President Donald Trump with leaders of historically black colleges and universities in the Oval Office of the White House, on Feb. 27, 2017, in Washington, DC. Source: Pool/Getty Images

W is that doing on that couch, sitting like that? We know she wants to get a good picture, but girl, come on.

On Twitter, an all-out debate has ensued. To many, her stance is disrespectful.

The #Oval office symbolises serious business. #KellyAnne Conway's pose on the couch with her shoes trivialises and disrespects the office.

Kellyanne Conway really going to sit on top of a white sofa in the Oval Office with her shoes on in black company?!? THE DISRESPECT.

@KellyannePolls - kneeling on Oval Office sofa with legs open and shoes on. Tell me again how Michelle Obama's bare arms were undignified.

Considering that Trump is meeting with black men and women leaders here, many think that Conway would absolutely never strike the same pose in front of white leaders.

Never, in the face of white military leaders would Kellyanne Conway be on the couch, shoes off, on her knees. Period. https://t.co/Yi0nPWtVN9

In this photo exists every comment on race and on respectability to be had on earth

To others, it's just plain bizarre — and gross.

That photo of Kellyanne Conway is still giving me chest pains. Meanwhile I got yelled at for walking on the *carpet* with shoes on.

i have to go to therapy after seeing the kellyanne conway shoes on the couch pic

Then of course, there are the many people who have already come to her defense, with reasoning that Conway is just continuing the tried-and-true legacy of White House staffers putting their feet up on furniture.

Here is Barack Obama with his shoes up on his desk in 2013.

President Barack Obama with national security advisor Tom Donilon, chief of staff Jack Lew and deputy national security advisor Denis McDonough on Nov. 14 in the Oval Office Source: Pete Souza/The White House

And did that spark outrage when the photo surfaced? Yes, it did. As one headline read: "Obama's feet on Oval Office desk sends shockwaves around the world."

As conservatives defend classless Kellyanne Conway in Oval Office don't forget they blew a gasket when a black man put his feet ON HIS DESK

H Though, it is kinda weird that it did because hey, look at George W. Bush leaning with his feet up on his Oval Office desk too back in 2001.

President George W. Bush speaks with the president of Spain, José María Aznar, from the Oval Office Oct. 15, 2001, in Washington, D.C. Source: Tina Hager/White House/Getty Images

And here's Gerald Ford striking the pose in 1974.

President Gerald R. Ford takes a call at his desk in the Oval Office on Aug. 11, 1974, in Washington, D.C. Source: David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

But here's the thing: A couch is not a desk. A desk is not a couch. People sit on a couch, maybe wipe their hands all over it. The same is not to be said of a desk.

If we want to get technical here, also see that the bottoms of the shoes, which are surely covered with germs, of Bush, Obama and Ford are not touching the desk.

But look at Conway. The bottoms of her shoes are.

Not putting your shoes on the couch is such a universal rule that in 2015, results of a study on the most common household rules in the U.K. were released and guess what was number one — putting your shoes on the couch.

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway checks her phone after taking a photo as President Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges pose for a group photo in the Oval Office of the White House before a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence Feb. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Source: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

At this point, we're honestly relieved that this is what people are outraged over at the moment. But my, how we hope it doesn't happen again.