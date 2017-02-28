Viola Davis made history when she won the Oscar for best supporting actress at the 89th Academy Awards. A. EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. Davis now has all but a Grammy to her name thanks to her stunning performance in Fences. At present, Whoopi Goldberg is the only black person to belong to the exclusive EGOT circle.

A ing to Billboard, there are currently about 40 living people who are just one award away from achieving an EGOT. But some people are more likely to achieve an EGOT than others, especially since some are only halfway there. They ranked some of their top picks. Of those, here are five contenders who are performers of some kind (directors, producers and other entertainment luminaries also are in the running):

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet has an E, G and O out of EGOT. Source: Charles Sykes/AP

Kate Winslet has an EGO. She won an Oscar for her performance in The Reader, an Emmy for Mildred Pierce and a Grammy for Listen to the Storyteller, a spoken-word album for children which she helped narrate.

Maggie Smith

Maggie Smith has an E, O and T out of EGOT. Source: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Maggie Smith has an EOT. She has won four Emmys for Downton Abbey and M plus two Oscars (for her roles in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and California Suite) and a Tony (Lettice and Lovage).

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren has an E, O and T out of the EGOT. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Helen Mirren has an EOT. She has won Emmys s, including Queen Elizabeth I. She won an Oscar and a Tony for portraying Queen Elizabeth II.

Cher

Cher has an E, G and O out of the EGOT. Source: Greg Allen/AP

Cher has an EGO (ha!). She has not only won a recording Grammy for her song "Believe," but a Primetime Emmy for an outstanding variety special for Cher: The Farewell Tour. Last but not least was her best actress Oscar win for Moonstruck.

Anne Hathaway

Hathaway has an E and an O out of EGOT. Source: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway has an EO. She won a best supporting Oscar for her role in Les Misérables. What's less known is her Primetime Emmy win for outstanding voice-over performance. She voiced "Princess Penelope" in an episode of The Simpsons.

