Though President Donald Trump has insisted that his administration is a "fine-tuned machine," he just can't seem to stop the leaks that have plagued the opening weeks of his term — much to his chagrin.

In tweets that also managed to attack U.S. intelligence and the " " media, Trump has decried leaks as "illegal" and ordered the FBI to "FIND NOW."

The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security "leakers" that have permeated our government for a long time. They can't even......

find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW

But despite his desperate tweeting, the leaks keep on coming — including leaked audio published Monday by Gizmodo of Trump and commerce secretary nominee Wilbur Ross discussing in December the possibility of imposing safety regulations on imported food to pressure foreign companies or governments.

So what is the Trump administration doing to try and stop the leaks?

Monitoring staffers' cell phones

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tried and failed to stop his staff from leaking information to the press. Source: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Sean Spicer — Trump's gum-loving press secretary — gathered members of his White House communications staff and ordered them to offer access to their cell phones, it was reported Sunday.

The move underscored the mistrust the leaks have sewn in the Trump White House. It was also pretty ineffective, apparently — news of Spicer's cell phone sweep was leaked to the media, too.

Attacking the media

President Donald Trump takes on the media during a fiery press conference in February. Source: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Trump's crusade against leaks overlaps with his crusade against the "FAKE NEWS" media that has published them. Indeed, his complaints against the "low-life leakers" very often also include digs against the "failing" media — "the enemy of the American people," a.

Russia talk is FAKE NEWS put out by the Dems, and played up by the media, in order to mask the big election defeat and the illegal leaks!

In his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump said "we're going to do something about" the media. Hours later, Spicer barred reporters from the New York Times, BuzzFeed, CNN, the Los Angeles Times, Politico, BBC and the Huffington Post from attending a press briefing.

Blaming Obama

President Donald Trump said he believes Barack Obama is behind his administration's leaks. Source: Saul Loeb/AP

Thanks, Obama?

In a portion of a Fox and Friends interview aired Monday, Trump threw a Hail Mary and blamed former President Barack Obama for the relentless leaks that have helped to mire his administration in chaos.

"I think that President Obama is behind it because his people are certainly behind it," Trump said, offering no evidence. "And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, which are really serious because they are very bad in terms of national security. But I also understand that is politics. In terms of him being behind things, that's politics. And it will probably continue."