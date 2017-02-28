Middle Earth: Shadow of War is basically Assassin's Creed with superpowers, but if you want the real thing, don't commit $300 to that game's Mithril Edition just yet. After taking 2016 off, Assassin's Creed is coming back with the (still not confirmed) Assassin's Creed Empire.

Assassin's Creed Empire leak: New screenshot surfaces on Reddit





That screenshot comes courtesy of a R There's precious little we can glean from the picture other than that it vaguely looks like a guy who could exist in ancient Egypt. That's the rumored setting for the new game, which again, has not been officially confirmed despite a battery of leaks and rumors.

Unfortunately, it's just a low-quality image of a guy standing in front of a door. There just isn't much to go on here. Since the game is supposedly coming out later this year, we assume we'll hear more about it in the near future. Until then, this image is pretty much all we have to go on.

