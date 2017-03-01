President Donald Trump on Tuesday told a group of state attorneys general the recent bomb threats targeted at Jewish Community Centers across the country were a false flag operation, according to BuzzFeed.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Schapiro said Trump told the attorneys general, "Sometimes it's the reverse, to make people – or to make others – look bad," according to BuzzFeed.

"I really don't know what he means, or why he said that," Schapiro added.

BREAKING: PA Attorney General: Trump told us "sometimes it's the reverse," when asked about anti-Semitic threats and attacks.

Trump, for his part, has at the suggestion that his supporters could be behind the wave of anti-Semitism seen across the country during the campaign and in the few months since Trump's election.

When a Jewish reporter asked Trump about how he planned to combat anti-Semitism during a joint-news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump excoriated the reporter. Instead of condemning the anti-Semitism, Trump appeared to think the reporter was calling Trump anti-Semitic and used his response to defend himself.

"I am the least anti-Semitic person that you've ever seen in your entire life," Trump said.

Anthony Scaramucci, a former Trump campaign and transition aide, tweeted on Tuesday, "Don't forget @TheDemocrats effort to incite violence at Trump rallies."

It's not yet clear who the #JCC offenders are. Don't forget @TheDemocrats effort to incite violence at Trump rallies https://t.co/uTBFGhI0Kh

Trump will reportedly address the wave of anti-Semitic bomb threats and cemetery vandalism Tuesday night at his joint address to Congress, Schapiro told BuzzFeed.

Trump reportedly questioned the legitimacy of the JCC bomb scares, suggesting they could be a false flag op https://t.co/T4G7NgtTWK

It's unclear what Trump will say about the bomb threats at the address to the joint session of Congress.