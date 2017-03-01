The first lady wore black.

To witness her husband deliver his first joint address to congress, first lady Melania Trump wore a black glittery embroidered Michael Kors jacket and skirt.

First lady Melania Trump arrives before US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress Source: Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Both pieces are from Kors' ready-to-wear collection available online for a cool $10,000 (the floral-embroidered stretch pebble-crepe dinner jacket retails for $4,995 and the sequined-floral front-slit pencil skirt for $4,595).

Variations of the outfit have been seen on recent red carpets worn by Academy Award-winner Emma Stone and Chrissy Teigen.

Emma Stone (L) and Chrissy Teigen (R), both wearing Michael Kors Source: Getty Images

Michael Kors along with fellow designers Rebecca Minkoff and Jeremy Scott in haven't taken a side in the divisive "will they/won't they" discussion that has surrounded so many designers with regard to whether or not they would dress the first lady.

"That's none of my business," Michael Kors told the Cut. His clothes have been seen on both Melania Trump and Michelle Obama.

Democratic congresswomen started the hashtag #WomenWearWhite during Tuesdays joint address to congress. Source: Getty Images

Trump's outfit — which was likely purchased as opposed to being gifted by the brand — could not have been a more stark contrast to the sea of white throughout the room displayed on Democratic women, a nod to the suffragettes of the late-19th and early-20th centuries.