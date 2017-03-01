Rep. Maxine Waters, prior to Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress, said that she could not "honor" the president with her presence - and would be boycotting the event. So the Congresswoman watched Trump's speech from her Capitol Hill office and spoke with Mic to offer her reactions afterwards.

"We still don't know what to believe," Waters said of Trump's speech. "Because of the distrust for Donald Trump, people listen to his words, but they're waiting to see the actions. The words sound pretty empty to those of us who learned to distrust him."

Waters said, at the joint address, Trump's rhetoric was toned down. The president's speech was widely cited as his most professional since he launched his White House campaign in 2015. But she still had questions on Trump's ability to meet promises like a border wall or repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. "We really don't know how this plan is going to come together," Waters said.

The California congresswoman said questions about Trump's ties to Russia will continue to dog him. She said Republican congressmen and senators cannot be trusted to thoroughly investigate Trump. "It's going to be harder for the Republicans to defend him," Waters said.

The most senior of the twelve black women in Congress, who has represented part of Los Angeles since 1991, closed with a pledge to continue her fight. "I know that they don't intend to, basically, give us anything. We're so far apart philosophically that I don't expect anything from them," Waters said. "So my job is to fight, fight, fight them." Watch Waters' full interview with Mic below.