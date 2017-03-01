On Wednesday, Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay is hosting a 12-hour conversation — or "Rebel-a-Thon" — on Twitter, with nearly 30 female filmmakers using the hashtag #ArrayToday to celebrate the start of Women's History Month. Array is DuVernay's independent film collective.

"We offer this year's Rebel-a-Thon as an opportunity to highlight the important contributions made by women filmmakers," Tilane Jones, Array's executive director, said in a statement Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Times. "On March 1, we will stand together for inclusiveness in the industry."

DuVernay, director of the Oscar-nominated documentary film 13th, is no stranger to making headlines and launching conversations with her vocal support for female filmmakers. According to USA Today, DuVernay demanded that every director for the first season of her OWN TV series Queen Sugar be a woman — and will insist the same for the show's second season.

Join 30+ Women filmmakers, hosted by @ava + @ARRAYNow . We take over twitter l Encourage l Share. Tweet me at 12:30pm Pst. #ARRAYTODAY

The Los Angeles Times reported the following filmmakers will join DuVernay's #ArrayToday conversation:

Amanda Marsalis, Echo Park

Amma Asante, A United Kingdom

Anna Rose Holmer, The Fits

Aurora Guerrero, Mosquita y Mari

Ayoka Chenzira, Alma's Rainbow

Christine Swanson, All About Us

DeMane Davis, Lift

Hanelle M. Culpepper, Within

Heidi Saman, Namour

Jennifer Brea, Unrest

Julie Dash, Daughters of the Dust

Kasi Lemmons, Eve's Bayou

Kat Candler, Hellion

Leila Djansi, Like Cotton Twines

Lucy Walker, Devil's Playground

Marta Cunningham, Valentine Road

Millicent Shelton, Ride

Mira Nair, Queen of Katwe

Robin Swicord, Wakefield





Shola Lynch, Free Angela and All Political Prisoners

Stella Meghie, Everything, Everything

Up 1st for Rebel-A-Thon 2017 is @TanyaEHamilton! Tweet your questions to her via #ArrayToday! https://t.co/MZAggk0Is3

Tina Gordon Chism, Peeples

Tina Mabry, Mississippi Damned

Victoria Mahoney, Yelling to the Sky