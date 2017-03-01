The Midwest was ravaged by Tuesday night, as over 20 tornadoes touched down in Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, Tennessee and Indiana.

At least three people were killed by the tornadoes, NBC Chicago reported, along with a number of injuries and reports of damaged or destroyed homes.

Dramatic video shows tornado that touched down in Washburn, Illinois, as severe storms move across parts of Midwest. https://t.co/i0ilDbQ7dT https://t.co/ug6WzZcLRx

Some of the tornadoes' worst effects were felt in Perrysville, Missouri, a town of approximately 80 miles south of St. Louis. The tornado damaged or destroyed homes, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported, and resulted in 10 injuries. One person was killed by the Missouri tornado when the twister crossed Interstate 55, overturning vehicles and scattering cars from a nearby junkyard.

A deadly #tornado tossed cars like matchbox toys onto I-55 last night in Perryville, MO. This is what's left after a dozen + were cleared. https://t.co/Jhl227wIfd

"It's mind-boggling, I can't believe what I'm seeing," Hank Voelker, a Perry County resident and head of their emergency management agency, told the Post-Dispatch. "It's like a bomb went off."

Ottawa, Illinois, was another small town badly affected by Tuesday's tornadoes. The tornado left 7,500 without power at its peak and resulted in at least 14 injuries and one fatality, ABC News reported, which was due to an uprooted tree.

Trying to survive this February #lasalletornado #ottawa #ottawatornado #ilwx

The tornadoes' third fatality occurred in Crossville, Illinois, NBC Chicago reported, which is over four and a half hours from Ottawa. Other affected areas, CNN reported, include Illinois, where a nursing home suffered damage. All residents were safe and accounted for, CNN noted.

I reported. The resulting winds also spread wildfires in Texas, resulting in the evacuation of nearly 1,200 homes.

A hailstone that fell in Ottawa, Illinois, along with a baseball for comparison Source: Tim Creedon/AP

In response to the tornadoes' devastation, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner announced on Facebook that he had State Emergency Operations Center to aid the affected communities. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said the state's Emergency Management department was responding to the Perryville tornado as well, writing on Facebook that the local community "should know that the full weight and support of the state of Missouri is behind you."