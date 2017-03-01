Although Modest Mouse has not released an album since 2015's Strangers to Ourselves, the band is hitting the road in 2017.
Modest Mouse announced an upcoming two-and-a-half-week tour via Twitter on Tuesday. The tour kicks off in May in Spokane, Washington.
Strangers to Ourselves was the band's first album featuring new material since the release of 2007's We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank. Outside of this tour, the band has maintained a mostly low profile.
According to the Twitter post, it doesn't look like the band is traveling to the East Coast. Other than a few stops in the Midwest, it appears Modest Mouse will stay close to the West Coast. Tickets go on sale Friday.
Tour dates
Tour dates are also available on the band's website. Here is a full list:
May 23: Spokane, Washington — Knitting Factory
May 24: Eugene, Oregon — Cuthbert Amphitheater
May 26: Napa, California — BottleRock Napa Valley Festival
May 28: Pomona, California — Fox Theater
May 30: San Diego — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
May 31: Phoenix, Arizona — Crescent Ballroom
June 2: Anaheim, California — House of Blues
June 3: Las Vegas — Brooklyn Bowl
June 5: Salt Lake City, Utah — The Complex
June 6: Denver — The Fillmore
June 8: Oklahoma City — Diamond Ballroom
June 9: St. Louis, Missouri — The Pageant
June 10: Lincoln, Nebraska — Pinewood Bowl
