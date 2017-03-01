Although Modest Mouse has not released an album since 2015's Strangers to Ourselves, the band is hitting the road in 2017.

Modest Mouse announced an upcoming two-and-a-half-week tour via Twitter on Tuesday. The tour kicks off in May in Spokane, Washington.

Strangers to Ourselves was the band's first album since the release of 2007's We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank. Outside of this tour, the band has maintained a mostly low profile.

According to the Twitter post, it doesn't look like the band is traveling to the East Coast. Other than a few stops in the Midwest, it appears Modest Mouse will stay close to the West Coast. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Tour dates

Tour dates are also available on the band's website. Here is a full list:

May 23: Spokane, Washington — Knitting Factory

May 24: Eugene, Oregon — Cuthbert Amphitheater

May 26: Napa, California — BottleRock Napa Valley Festival

May 28: Pomona, California — Fox Theater

May 30: San Diego — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 31: Phoenix, Arizona — Crescent Ballroom

June 2: Anaheim, California — House of Blues

June 3: Las Vegas — Brooklyn Bowl

June 5: Salt Lake City, Utah — The Complex

June 6: Denver — The Fillmore

June 8: Oklahoma City — Diamond Ballroom

June 9: St. Louis, Missouri — The Pageant

June 10: Lincoln, Nebraska — Pinewood Bowl

