A General Jeff Sessions, under fire amid revelations that he allegedly lied about his communications with the Russians while under oath during his Senate confirmation hearings, is maintaining that he did nothing wrong.

However, people from both sides of the aisle are raising the specter of perjury against Sessions — a serious charge, and one for which Trump's top Justice Department official himself has gone after Democrats.

In 1999, during the impeachment trial of former President Bill Clinton, Sessions spoke to C-SPAN about the seriousness of a perjury allegation — the charge levied against Clinton for lying about his relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinski.

"I am concerned about a president under oath being alleged to have committed perjury," Sessions said at the time. "I hope that he can rebut that and prove that did not happen. I hope he can show he did not commit obstruction of justice and that he can complete his term. But there are serious allegations that that occurred."

Sessions added, "The American people believe no one is above the law and the president has gotten himself into this fix that is very serious. I intend to give him an absolutely fair trial."

Sessions, serving as a senator at the time, ultimately voted to remove Clinton from office. The removal vote failed.

Sessions is still denying the allegation that he lied under oath about his communication with the Russians.

He told NBC News Thursday morning that he hasn't "met with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign." Still, he told NBC News, he would recuse himself from any possible investigation "whenever it's appropriate."